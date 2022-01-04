Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $107.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

