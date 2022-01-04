PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s performance is gaining from strength in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture and Windchill solutions as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Leveraged balance sheet is an added concern. Shares of PTC have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,052. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

