Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUGE traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,442,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,493,242. Puget Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

