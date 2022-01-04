Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PUGE traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,442,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,493,242. Puget Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
