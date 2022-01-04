Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 44,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 285,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

