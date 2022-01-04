Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Raised by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $125.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 50.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

