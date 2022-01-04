Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised by Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

VLY stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 588,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

