Quant Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $38.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $181.97 or 0.00386350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010061 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.96 or 0.01324773 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.