R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.