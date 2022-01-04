Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head to Head Survey

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.06 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.91 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 11.71 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $22.06, suggesting a potential upside of 61.63%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 52.45%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Sportradar Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

