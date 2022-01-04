Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $553.34 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $553.34 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.01 or 0.08183984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.01 or 0.99931682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007519 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca's total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

