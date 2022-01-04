Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $553.87 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

