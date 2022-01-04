Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

RAIN stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

