RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and $4.99 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,331,017 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

