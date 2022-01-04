Randolph Co Inc Sells 35,993 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. 89,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.