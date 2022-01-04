Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 174,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

