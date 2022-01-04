Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

