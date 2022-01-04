Raymond James & Associates Acquires 14,176 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

