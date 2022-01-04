Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,511 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

