Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $230.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.27. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

