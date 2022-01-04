Raymond James & Associates Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $212.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.30. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $164.11 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

