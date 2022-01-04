Raymond James & Associates Has $9.22 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

