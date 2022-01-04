Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DINT opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

