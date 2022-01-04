Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after acquiring an additional 593,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

