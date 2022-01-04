Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 53.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

