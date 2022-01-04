Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

