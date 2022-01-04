Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,047 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $222.53 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

