Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 62,153 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Banner by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Banner stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

