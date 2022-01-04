Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $9,523,000. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 495,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

