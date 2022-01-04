Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.56

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.56 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 7466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.