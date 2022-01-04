Raymond James Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Market Perform

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

CLNE stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

