Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 106.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

