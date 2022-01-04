Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $3.90 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $595,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

