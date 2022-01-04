Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 560,682 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

RLGY stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

