RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.51. RealReal shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 16,313 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,328 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

