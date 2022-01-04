RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,328 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.