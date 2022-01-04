Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.78% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $65,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of RETA opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

