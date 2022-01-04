Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

12/22/2021 –

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

12/8/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.