Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ: SSBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
12/29/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/24/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
12/22/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/16/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
12/15/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/8/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
12/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/1/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/29/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
11/25/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/10/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.01.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.
