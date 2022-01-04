Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ: SSBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

12/24/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Southern States Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

