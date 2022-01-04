Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,861 shares of company stock worth $946,945 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

