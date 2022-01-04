Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

