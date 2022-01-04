Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

