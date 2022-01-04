Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

