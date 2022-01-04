Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

