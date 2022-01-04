Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day moving average is $243.28. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

