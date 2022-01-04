Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

