Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.82. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

