Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $250,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of REGN opened at $627.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

