Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,304. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

