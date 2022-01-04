Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.