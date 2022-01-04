Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Reliant Bancorp worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RBNC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

